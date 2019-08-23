City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lowered Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Holding as Stock Price Were Volatile; Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $10.57 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69M, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 2.12M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 57,557 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 540,701 shares to 707,601 shares, valued at $44.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality F (MCA) by 35,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein National Muni (AFB).

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares to 68,857 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

