City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lowered Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Position By $1.30 Million; MORNEAU SHEPELL COMMON SHARES CANA (MSIXF) Sellers Decreased By 19.95% Their Shorts

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) stake by 72.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)’s stock 0.00%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 48,436 shares with $501,000 value, down from 178,279 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust now has $257.28M valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 10,074 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MORNEAU SHEPELL INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had a decrease of 19.95% in short interest. MSIXF’s SI was 282,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.95% from 352,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2824 days are for MORNEAU SHEPELL INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)’s short sellers to cover MSIXF’s short positions. It closed at $23.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morneau Shepell Inc. operates as a human resources consulting and technology firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees. It currently has negative earnings. It offers health and benefit services, including absence and disability management, children's support solutions, employee and family assistance programs, fitness coaching, wellness program, global employee assistance programs, health and benefits consulting, HR support solutions, targeted health programs, total health index, traumatic event support, workersÂ’ compensation services, workplace learning, and workplace mental health.

