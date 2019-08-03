City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lowered Its Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Position as Stock Price Were Volatile; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $5.69 Million as Stock Price Declined

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.43M market cap company. It closed at $4.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 31,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.79 million, up from 318,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 414,850 shares to 120,650 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (Prn) by 930,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.71M shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Llc holds 7.77 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 79,239 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 38,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 70,925 shares. Moreover, Q Global Advsr Ltd Com has 0.51% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 101,000 shares. Sit holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 602,327 shares. Stifel stated it has 310,486 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0% or 673,868 shares. Invesco holds 2.08M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Shaker Limited Liability Corp holds 48,000 shares. Raymond James Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 47,495 shares to 113,005 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Russia Etf by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Muni (NQP).