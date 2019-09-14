City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lifted Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Stake by $2.22 Million; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Has Cut by $12.69 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 246,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 78,800 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 164,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 311,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.14 million, down from 475,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 155,175 shares to 622,285 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 34,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,295 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income (NYSE:MHI).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 477,893 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $142.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 492,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

