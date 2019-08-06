City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lifted Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Holding By $786,480; Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 11 decreased and sold their positions in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.02 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd acquired 78,648 shares as Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS)’s stock rose 12.32%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.03M shares with $11.21 million value, up from 948,979 last quarter. Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr now has $573.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 24,799 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund for 297,372 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 48,027 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 376,904 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 189,575 shares.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $160.04 million. The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 10,196 shares traded. Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.