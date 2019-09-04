City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lifted Holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by $474,950; As Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut by $402,984 Its Stake

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $285.36. About 435,090 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.50 million market cap company. It closed at $11.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in India Fund Inc (IFN) by 311,423 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $39.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ms Asia Pacific (APF) by 375,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Korea Fund (KF).

Another recent and important Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 444,121 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd reported 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 8,619 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 349,090 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 66,175 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Lc accumulated 0.68% or 117,452 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Whalerock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,230 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.8% or 1.24 million shares. 603,604 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Yhb Inv Advsr Inc holds 1.32% or 32,152 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.97% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 90,254 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $388.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kubota Corp by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).