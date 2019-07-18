City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Increased Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Stake; As Patrick Industries (PATK) Share Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Raised Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 23,571 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 21,361 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF) by 119,621 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $52.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 31,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Llc accumulated 44,510 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 34,985 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 145,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 433,927 were reported by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Rk Ltd owns 144,500 shares. Ameriprise invested in 144,635 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

