City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Stake as Valuation Were Volatile; As Five9 (FIVN) Share Value Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.39 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $4.691. About 124,126 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 63,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 109,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 148,992 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gradient Limited Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 9,820 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 310,486 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 383,840 shares. Whittier Tru reported 14,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 49,088 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 4,412 shares. 38,385 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co. Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 49,504 shares. North Star Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 70,925 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 2.08 million shares.

More important recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form N-30B-2 Voya PRIME RATE TRUST For: May 31 – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD) by 151,200 shares to 760,612 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Korea (EWY) by 216,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,300 shares to 47,047 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).