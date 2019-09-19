City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) Holding as Market Value Were Volatile; As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stock Price Rose, Alpha Windward Has Boosted Its Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 4260.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, up from 133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 333,066 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 103,279 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 207,467 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 310,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 79,050 shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $11,940 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De owns 1,550 shares. Robinson Capital Lc stated it has 1.45% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 56,479 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 36,951 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 268,982 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). City Of London Investment Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). 208,334 were accumulated by Invest Ltd Llc. Invesco Limited accumulated 183,886 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 14,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 129,314 shares stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 180,499 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). 484,135 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 26,562 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dtf Tax Free Income Inc (NYSE:DTF) by 24,350 shares to 53,501 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (NYSE:IRS) by 246,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cresud Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,758 shares to 1,096 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset accumulated 3,819 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amp Cap Limited holds 0% or 6,108 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 108,386 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 156,097 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Management Grp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Citigroup owns 69,253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 25,405 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 73,992 shares. 33,437 are held by Loomis Sayles & L P. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated accumulated 0% or 12,320 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.05% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Huntington Natl Bank has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.