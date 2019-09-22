City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Holding by $894,132; Aegion (AEGN) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Its Holding

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 418,702 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 445,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 509,656 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 60,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 272,052 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, down from 332,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 111,826 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Div Fund (IAE) by 194,887 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NTG) by 146,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Iii (MYI).

More notable recent Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Thursday – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Miscellaneous Building Products Industry Prospects Somber – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Armstrong World’s (AWI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aegion Corporation Awarded $5.1 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project for Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aegion secures $6.9M wastewater pipeline rehabilitation contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion Corporation Appoints John L. Heggemann as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.