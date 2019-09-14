City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Holding by $411,516; Stock Value Were Volatile; Store Cap (STOR) Holder Country Club Trust Company Upped Its Position by $429,495 as Share Price Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 190,478 shares traded or 182.31% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 13,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 109,768 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 96,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 1.14M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 517,600 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $72.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ftse/Xinhua China 25 Index Fund (FXI) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Muni (NQP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fin Serv invested in 0.01% or 1,715 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 67,580 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc. 56,866 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc has 2,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robinson Mgmt Lc has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Merriman Wealth Ltd invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Sit Investment Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 59,100 shares. National Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 11,754 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 137,828 shares or 0% of the stock. 333 are owned by Carroll Fincl. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 5,725 shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 255,561 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 0.09% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 189,627 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Advisory Services Network Lc holds 0% or 1,027 shares in its portfolio. 110 are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. 1.54 million are held by Anchor Cap Lc. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.06% or 174,164 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 12,078 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested in 73,820 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 162,775 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 240,727 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma accumulated 47,818 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated accumulated 316,905 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,523 shares to 14,330 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,667 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

