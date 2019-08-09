City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Cresud Adr (CRESY) Holding by $342,463; Share Value Rose; As Cyrusone (CONE) Share Value Rose, Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $583,284

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (CONE) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 11,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 58,569 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 69,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 907,010 shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 94,119 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 97,300 shares to 270,800 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality F (MCA) by 35,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal T (BKN).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares to 45,858 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.02% or 203,652 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Dana Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.11% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 72,451 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 492,666 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,041 shares. Aew Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 1.07% or 716,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 41,365 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 476,248 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 704,054 shares. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 10 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 221,849 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J, worth $199,436 on Wednesday, February 27.