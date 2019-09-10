City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Boosted Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Position by $411,516; Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding as Stock Price Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 51,258 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 25,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 14,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 39,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 8.38M shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 4,810 shares to 33,583 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 148,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF) by 119,621 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $52.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 127,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 934,941 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Midsteram Energy Fund Inc (NTG).

