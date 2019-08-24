City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Boosted Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Holding; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) stake by 39.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd acquired 34,293 shares as Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)’s stock 0.00%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 120,588 shares with $1.48M value, up from 86,295 last quarter. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust now has $459.13M valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,894 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 64.33% above currents $8.72 stock price. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. See Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $11 New Target: $14 Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.5 New Target: $14 Upgrade

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased India Fund Inc (IFN) stake by 311,423 shares to 1.82 million valued at $39.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) stake by 45,235 shares and now owns 44,895 shares. Ms China A Share (CAF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 242,083 shares. 1607 Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 113,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 19,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 29,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 526,228 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd. Karpus Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Cap Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera Cap owns 299,560 shares. Brave Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 23,331 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 181,234 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0% stake. Robinson Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 480,908 shares. Sit Associates holds 0.02% or 59,100 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com holds 0% or 19,105 shares.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Premier Oil plc’s (LON:PMO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS