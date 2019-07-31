City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Decreased Its Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holding by $1.30 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Shellback Capital LP Holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.27. About 555,616 shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.72 million market cap company. It closed at $10.62 lastly. It is down 7.34% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 178,833 shares to 101,167 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 34,894 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 19,483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc reported 3.49% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 174,498 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% or 700 shares. Jag Cap Management Lc accumulated 60,783 shares or 1.43% of the stock. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 206,886 shares. Cohen & Steers invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co owns 30,087 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 15,500 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 156,881 shares to 732,785 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock California Municipal (BFZ) by 58,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrials And Mat (IDE).