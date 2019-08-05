City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Boosted Its Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by $411,516; Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Beach Investment Management Decreased Position by $459,330

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.66M market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.86. About 3.08 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF) by 119,621 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $52.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 45,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,895 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 20.81 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.