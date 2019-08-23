City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Boosted Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Position by $474,950 as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Apache (APA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Decreased Position

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 19,575 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 73,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 227,274 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 300,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 740,110 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares to 119,919 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone/Gso Senior Floating Rate Term (BSL) by 119,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,521 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure (INF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited reported 160,730 shares stake. Century holds 0.02% or 555,119 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.01% or 32,005 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested in 26,100 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 4.12% or 24.15M shares. 97,631 were reported by Montgomery Investment. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 73,150 shares. 108,085 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus stated it has 117,455 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 104,071 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 182,023 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 27,391 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 24. Meyer William Mark bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

