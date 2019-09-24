City Holding Company Upped Its Position in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by $428,553; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Check Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 52,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 2.13M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.58 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 922,906 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office

City Holding Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 670,047 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 4,352 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hartford Inv Mgmt Communication owns 14,019 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust has invested 1.13% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Coastline Tru owns 3,540 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1St Source Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,818 shares. Central Comml Bank Comm owns 61 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.06% or 6,886 shares. Allstate owns 15,036 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Service owns 101 shares. 2,541 were accumulated by First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Investment Serv. Comerica Retail Bank has 32,346 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hills National Bank & Trust Tru invested in 0.16% or 4,030 shares.

