City Holding Company Stake in Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Has Raised by $412,759 as Market Valuation Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.66 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1583.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.55. About 852,289 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 5.99M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,841 shares to 40,277 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 34,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,560 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability owns 117,735 shares. Covington Cap Management stated it has 274 shares. Harvard accumulated 2.72% or 54,006 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Telemus Capital Ltd has 7,199 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.87% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 500,849 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 8,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amer Money Management Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,215 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.53% or 21,091 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,597 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 48,060 shares or 4.62% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 22,288 shares.