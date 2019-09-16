City Holding Company Stake In Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Was Has Upped; Ingalls & Snyder Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position as Share Value Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 2,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 98,313 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, down from 100,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

City Holding Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.02 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. First Quadrant LP Ca has 17,500 shares. 2,739 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Pa. Jensen Inv Management holds 0.06% or 34,470 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has 12,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hamel Inc has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Toth Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 26,223 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 9,500 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.02% or 1,225 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 143,723 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 11,976 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 10,730 shares. Somerset Tru owns 1.13% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 14,296 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 578,074 shares. 17,329 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 142,445 shares to 145,445 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 149,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.