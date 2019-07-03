City Holding Company Raised Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Position by $321,957; Kopernik Global Investors Holds Holding in Diana Shipping (DSX)

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 73,607 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,022 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,065 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 187,353 were reported by First Manhattan. Continental Advsrs Ltd reported 1.15% stake. Bragg has invested 1.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bowen Hanes & Communications accumulated 7,349 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Llc reported 4.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc reported 4,129 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 4.82% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 319,725 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. 68,402 were accumulated by Guyasuta Inv Advsr. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested 0.83% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 791,570 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 1.36% or 72,865 shares. 18,926 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. 10,778 were reported by Marathon Management.