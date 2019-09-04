City Holding Company Raised Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $368,160; Toronto Dominion Bank Continues to Hold Position in Ingersoll (IR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 19,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 173,475 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, up from 153,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 334,913 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.85. About 1.84M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Burns J W And Inc New York accumulated 5.56% or 145,864 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James & Assocs has 0.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Asset reported 36,166 shares stake. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,328 shares. Farmers Tru Comm invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Avalon Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bbr Prtn Ltd Llc reported 40,226 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Limited Company holds 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 31,805 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 979,546 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Miles Capital Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,100 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 45,000 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 10,000 shares. 31,699 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Management.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 11.12M shares to 104.26 million shares, valued at $12.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 36,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,137 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.07% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 130,587 shares. Texas Yale Capital has 15,650 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. M&R Inc reported 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Greenleaf has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Westfield Mngmt Lp has 1.16% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Palladium Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 10.31M were accumulated by State Street. Fenimore Asset reported 381,008 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Com invested in 28 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication holds 0.01% or 1,918 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.84M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 471,424 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).