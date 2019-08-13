City Holding Company Raised Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $714,630; Market Valuation Rose; Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (LUV) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (LUV) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 123,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 114,531 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 238,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 3.21M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE

City Holding Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 16,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 01/04/2018 – CBA cites Facebook scandal in push for slower data-sharing; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Facebook determined to regain its balance; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Net $4.99B; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN) by 180,000 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Building Supply Holdings by 63,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% or 513,648 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Douglass Winthrop Advsr accumulated 15,000 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 0.57% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0% or 50 shares. Smart Portfolios holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 123 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.36% or 101,772 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 19,268 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, Oregon-based fund reported 4,580 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.06% or 7.71 million shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.96% or 46,615 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc accumulated 1.76% or 47,084 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Ltd Partnership owns 94,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 181,925 shares. Principal owns 765,278 shares.

