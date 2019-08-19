City Holding Company Raised By $365,302 Its Wal Mart Stores Com (WMT) Position; 0 Analysts Covering CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

Among 2 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 13.51% above currents $8.81 stock price. CNH Industrial had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 18. See CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $10.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

City Holding Company increased Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (WMT) stake by 8.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 3,766 shares as Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The City Holding Company holds 50,264 shares with $4.90M value, up from 46,498 last quarter. Wal Mart Stores Inc Com now has $322.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96 million shares traded or 87.55% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 10/04/2018 – Walmart taps Postmates for grocery delivery service; 11/04/2018 – Tesco profit surge and Booker boost defy UK retail gloom; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advsr holds 0.81% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 177,206 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,258 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 73,845 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 130,723 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 275,980 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 2.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 817,250 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aull Monroe Inv Management reported 2,433 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 12,600 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 86,201 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Iberiabank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northstar holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 18,674 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 671,439 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $103 lowest target. $114.82’s average target is 1.62% above currents $112.99 stock price. Walmart had 21 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 945,729 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNH Industrial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Behind the Wheel: Laying the ground for a bright future – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.