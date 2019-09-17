City Holding Company Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) Boosted by $308,632 as Stock Price Rose; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Cut Position

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, down from 48,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 755,251 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 16,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 14,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.85. About 1.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.52 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 80,500 shares to 457,200 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cgi Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.