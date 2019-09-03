City Holding Company Position in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Has Lifted as Stock Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Boosted Stake by $780,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 2.76 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

City Holding Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 1850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $162.07. About 916,585 shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 3,315 shares. Invesco holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7.44 million shares. 635,053 are owned by Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 18,664 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division invested in 86,599 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Verity Asset Management holds 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,668 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,814 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Indiana Tru & Mgmt holds 7,902 shares. Lateef Investment Management Limited Partnership accumulated 263,598 shares or 6.97% of the stock. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 30,938 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 36,166 shares. Charter Trust has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,536 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Acropolis Investment Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Diversified Tru has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.