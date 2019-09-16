City Holding Company Maintains Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB); Washington Trust Bank Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 6,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 95,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 2.12M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

City Holding Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 20,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $186.38. About 3.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

