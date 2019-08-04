City Holding Company Maintains Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB); Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Holder Gabelli Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $469,452 as Share Value Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 2.70M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services

City Holding Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 16,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuck Defense Lifts Facebook. Saudi’s Big Bond Sale: Daybreak; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquistion Cor by 208,580 shares to 332,580 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs Cl by 281,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL).