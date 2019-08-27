City Holding Company Maintains Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ); Steinberg Global Asset Management Increases Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

City Holding Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 3297.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $198.62. About 607,910 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 27,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 15,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 1.76 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,111 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,654 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & invested in 8,105 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1.99M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.03% or 157,366 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com invested in 6,745 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 127,276 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 27,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verity Verity Ltd Co invested in 1.19% or 46,593 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Com reported 49,844 shares. Northstar Gru holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,597 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc holds 0.14% or 14,269 shares. Hightower Advsrs stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 2,367 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability owns 2,050 shares.

