City Holding Company Lifted By $325,200 Its Target Com (TGT) Position; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 Has 2 Sentiment

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

City Holding Company increased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 18.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 4,065 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)'s stock rose 14.18%. The City Holding Company holds 25,677 shares with $2.06 million value, up from 21,612 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $54.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 3.85 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 36,255 shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 for 263,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 784,055 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in the company for 11,700 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,404 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $259.59 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.