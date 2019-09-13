City Holding Company Increases Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V); Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Cut Its Mastercard (Call) (MA) Stake by $2.10 Million; Shares Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call) (MA) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 7,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, down from 9,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $277.03. About 2.34 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 16,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 14,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $177.31. About 2.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 60,342 shares to 71,690 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 144,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,141 shares, and has risen its stake in American Rlty Cap Pptys Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.