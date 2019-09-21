City Holding Company Increases Stake in Merck & Co New Com (MRK); Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Holding as Market Valuation Were Volatile

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 12,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55 million shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 118,063 shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,681 are owned by Broderick Brian C. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 5,412 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 6,181 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,973 shares stake. Hemenway Communication Ltd Liability Co reported 30,093 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Co owns 22,200 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chicago Equity Ltd Llc stated it has 163,100 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 0.8% or 2.29 million shares. 23,745 were accumulated by New England Research And. Dupont Mgmt reported 339,517 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 7,728 shares. First City Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 30,275 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 93,201 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,952 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Senior Incm Tr by 1.14 million shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gordon Point Acq by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmg Acquisition C 24 Uts Exp 02/07/24.

