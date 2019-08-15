City Holding Company Increased By $714,630 Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed American Intl Group (AIG) Position

City Holding Company increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 26.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 4,305 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The City Holding Company holds 20,429 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 16,124 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $512.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Facebook or Google which should worry us more?; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 03/05/2018 – MacRumors: Cambridge Analytica Shutting Down After Facebook Data Scandal; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story; 01/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SOURCE FOR MEDIA REPORTS IS FORMER CONTRACTOR FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHO LEFT IN 2014, NOT A FOUNDER; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 24/04/2018 – VPN.com at Forefront of Historic Delete Facebook and Privacy Protests

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 0.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 14,885 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)'s stock rose 19.46%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10.00M shares with $430.69M value, down from 10.02 million last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.86% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 8.21 million shares traded or 97.38% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 5,583 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 372 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 1.66 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.1% or 31,704 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 9,125 shares. Richmond Hill Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 329,518 shares or 11.66% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation holds 10,511 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 527,703 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability has 1.28% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 30,838 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 79,190 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn has 12,105 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 17,087 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 313,092 shares to 688,277 valued at $54.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) stake by 363,493 shares and now owns 969,123 shares. Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American International Group has $5700 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is -1.99% below currents $53.39 stock price. American International Group had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AIG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M, worth $51,710.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 16.08% above currents $179.71 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $235 target. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 2.37 million shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership reported 2.89 million shares stake. Moreover, Ims Cap Mgmt has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,270 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 1.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.11M shares. Pennsylvania Commerce reported 0.05% stake. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kansas-based Mitchell Management has invested 2.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wade G W & Inc has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nokota Limited Partnership stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qvt LP stated it has 33,217 shares. Putnam Fl Management Com owns 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,305 shares. Polen Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 6.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Inv Mgmt Communications holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 289,680 shares. Bowling Ltd Com reported 18,533 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% stake.