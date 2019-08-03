City Holding Company Holds Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V); Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position Held by Kellner Capital Llc

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 47,038 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 6,853 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 42,617 shares. Voya Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap invested in 0.04% or 460 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 25,287 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability holds 49,658 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Prudential Fincl Inc has 18,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 46,019 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 408,275 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc holds 0.66% or 9,249 shares in its portfolio. Price Mgmt reported 33,115 shares stake. Hwg Hldgs LP owns 0.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,367 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.14% or 31,391 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 89,939 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd reported 45,000 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.45% stake. 8,900 are held by Birinyi Assocs. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca owns 145,738 shares. Mitchell Cap Company stated it has 38,104 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And Communication owns 418,444 shares. 1,484 were accumulated by Towercrest Cap Mngmt. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rnc Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,959 shares. Hendley And reported 80,170 shares or 6.42% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.