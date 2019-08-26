City Holding Company Has Upped Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 300.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd acquired 23,846 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 31,782 shares with $56.60 million value, up from 7,936 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $865.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch

City Holding Company increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 26.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 4,305 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The City Holding Company holds 20,429 shares with $3.41M value, up from 16,124 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $507.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook to make privacy settings less difficult to use; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 29/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Tim Cook talks Facebook, data privacy, domestic manufacturing and tech in education; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.67% above currents $1749.62 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,211 shares. White Pine Investment Communications owns 132 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgestream Lp invested in 1.32% or 5,067 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt invested in 0.62% or 500 shares. The Indiana-based Horizon Invest Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 318,620 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,191 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 175,450 shares. 395,541 were reported by Natl Pension Ser. Cypress Management Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valicenti Advisory accumulated 9,576 shares. Tctc Ltd Com holds 5,528 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspen Mngmt Inc invested in 1,022 shares or 1.27% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 18.31% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 7. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Inc reported 22,611 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 1.52% stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 88,398 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 26,529 shares. 15,550 are owned by Amarillo Natl Bank. Bell Bankshares holds 1,262 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3.32M are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Shell Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 233,652 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pitcairn has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 5,263 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 1.04M shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr owns 406,821 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited holds 0.11% or 200,921 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Mgmt holds 0.79% or 6,770 shares in its portfolio.