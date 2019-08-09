City Holding Company Has Upped Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake; Shorts at Clarus (CLAR) Raised By 67.89%

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) had an increase of 67.89% in short interest. CLAR’s SI was 580,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 67.89% from 346,000 shares previously. With 161,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s short sellers to cover CLAR’s short positions. The SI to Clarus Corporation’s float is 2.66%. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 160,685 shares traded. Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has risen 68.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLAR News: 07/05/2018 – CLARUS CORP – UNCHANGED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Clarus’ Black Diamond Opens Anchorage, Alaska Retail Store; 07/05/2018 – Clarus 1Q EPS 1c; 26/03/2018 – Clarus’ Black Diamond Opens Anchorage, Alaska Retail Store; 12/03/2018 – CLARUS CORP – IN 2018, ALSO EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TO BE ABOUT 8%; 04/04/2018 – CLARUS LIFESCIENCES Il LP PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 11.92 PCT STAKE IN CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF OCT. 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Clarus Sees FY18 Sales $200M-$205M; 12/03/2018 – Clarus Names John Walbrecht President; 04/04/2018 – CLARUS LIFESCIENCES Il LP REPORTS A 6.92 PCT STAKE IN CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC CATB.O AS OF MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CLARUS CORP CLAR.O FY2018 REV VIEW $202.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

City Holding Company increased Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) stake by 34.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 8,399 shares as Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The City Holding Company holds 32,942 shares with $1.44M value, up from 24,543 last quarter. Bp Plc Sponsored Adr now has $123.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.38 million shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STRONG NATURAL GAS GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – BP: U.S. TAX CHANGE IS `HUGELY POSITIVE’; 27/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN FX HOUSEHOLD CREDIT DOWN 370 BP TO 10.8% OF TOTAL; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO SAYS NOT SURE $80 WOULD BE SUSTAINABLE ON MEDIUM BASIS; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business

Clarus Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and various other outdoor recreation activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $326.28 million. The firm provides climbing products, such as belay/rappel devices, bouldering products, carabiners and quickdraws, chalks, chalk bags, climbing packs, crampons, crash pads, harnesses, technical and mountaineering ice axes, ice and rock protection devices, bouldering line of technical apparels, and various other climbing accessories; and skiing products comprising technical apparels, airbags, winter packs for skiing, bindings, poles, skis, skins, snow gloves, and snow packs, as well as avalanche safety devices, including transceivers, probes, and shovels. It has a 32.39 P/E ratio. It also offers mountain line products, such as mountaineering backpacks for backpacking, expeditions, alpinism, and day use in the outdoor and urban environments, as well as gloves, headlamps, lights, tents, trekking poles, and various other hiking and mountaineering accessories.

More notable recent Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Clarus (CLAR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clarus’s (NASDAQ:CLAR) 233% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Price Target $50 – BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $52 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.30’s average target is 35.29% above currents $37.18 stock price. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.