City Holding Company Has Raised Position in Target Com (TGT) as Market Value Rose; G2 Investment Partners Management Holding in Medifast (MED) Raised as Share Value Declined

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 19,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 21,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 242,156 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01

City Holding Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 25,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 6.88 million shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Osterweis Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 163,017 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech owns 16,625 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,000 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 8,686 were accumulated by Kames Public Limited. Engaged Capital Ltd Company reported 0.2% stake. Tortoise Invest Ltd Co reported 25 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 975 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 6,901 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1,658 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 7,000 shares. Hl Serv Lc reported 10,882 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 30,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares to 44,589 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 100,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,186 shares, and cut its stake in Airgain Inc.

