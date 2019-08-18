City Holding Company Has Lifted Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding By $368,160; Williams-sonoma (de (WSM) Shorts Decreased By 11.85%

City Holding Company increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 19.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 2,360 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The City Holding Company holds 14,706 shares with $2.30 million value, up from 12,346 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $399.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Williams-sonoma Inc (de (NYSE:WSM) had a decrease of 11.85% in short interest. WSM’s SI was 16.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.85% from 18.66 million shares previously. With 1.75 million avg volume, 9 days are for Williams-sonoma Inc (de (NYSE:WSM)’s short sellers to cover WSM’s short positions. The SI to Williams-sonoma Inc (de’s float is 20.7%. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.04 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $60 highest and $42 lowest target. $53.13’s average target is -16.07% below currents $63.3 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. JP Morgan maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $54 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Williams Sonoma to open at King of Prussia Town Center – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Next Canopy Growth CEO Could Bring Stability to CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES TO UNVEIL 5TH ANNUAL TOOLS FOR CHANGE CAMPAIGN – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 302 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,695 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 7,035 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 116 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.05% or 3,980 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 210,579 shares. Moreover, Clark Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De owns 51,850 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.19M shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 7,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.65M shares. Logan Capital Management has 189,978 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3.03M shares. Estabrook Capital owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,190 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 1.94 million shares. Mount Vernon Md stated it has 1,600 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc reported 4,629 shares. 13,298 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security Trust holds 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 24,073 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 5.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aspen Inv Management holds 0.99% or 9,052 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corp reported 155,057 shares stake. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp holds 100,000 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 1.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.84 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd holds 137,315 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio.