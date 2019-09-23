City Holding Company Has Lifted Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding; Anchorage Capital Group Has Lowered Its Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Position by $11.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

City Holding Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 1,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 10,389 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 8,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $272.02. About 713,256 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.86 million, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 749,643 shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $37.07M for 8.43 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

