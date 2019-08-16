City Holding Company Has Lifted Holding in Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) as Share Price Declined; Ericsson (ERIC) Holder Folketrygdfondet Raised Stake

City Holding Company increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 10,705 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 924,819 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 7.96M shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

