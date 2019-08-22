City Holding Company Has Lifted Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $714,630; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stake by $501,012

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 280,778 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

City Holding Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 16,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $181.49. About 7.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.20B, EST. 2.19B; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “35 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Shipping Forum Monday, April 1, 2019 in NYC – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dorian LPG LTD (LPG) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.