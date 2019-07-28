City Holding Company Has Lifted By $417,131 Its Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Holding; Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding By $3.38 Million

City Holding Company increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) stake by 37.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 2,917 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The City Holding Company holds 10,705 shares with $1.54 million value, up from 7,788 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com now has $50.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 119.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 60.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 125,200 shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 81,700 shares with $2.25M value, down from 206,900 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $287.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99 million. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM had sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57M on Monday, February 4.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $139.63’s average target is -10.28% below currents $155.63 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, April 26. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $128 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 10. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 81,710 shares. Fort Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 15,995 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co has 598,003 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 2,235 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 14,319 shares. New York-based John G Ullman has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability reported 23 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.04% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,900 shares. Notis has invested 0.49% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Manhattan reported 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mirae Asset Invs reported 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 2,400 shares. Cv Starr & Tru has invested 3.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 52,556 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 16,494 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.25% stake. Moreover, Rbf has 3.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.13M shares. Buckhead Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Systematic Mgmt Lp invested in 292,884 shares or 0.28% of the stock. American Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,472 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust stated it has 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stoneridge Invest Partners Lc accumulated 1.8% or 222,292 shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 152,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 125,363 shares. Sanders Lc holds 24.06M shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Arbor Advsr Limited reported 18,743 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co owns 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,075 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Luther Burbank Corp stake by 81,799 shares to 171,799 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Live Oak Bancshares Inc stake by 161,752 shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Origin Bancorp Inc was raised too.