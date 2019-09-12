City Holding Company Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake By $1.10 Million; Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Shorts Lowered By 3.15%

City Holding Company decreased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 45.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The City Holding Company holds 18,191 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 33,419 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $104.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 8.25M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV

Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) had a decrease of 3.15% in short interest. GBDC’s SI was 1.53M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.15% from 1.58M shares previously. With 181,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s short sellers to cover GBDC’s short positions. The SI to Golub Capital Bdc Inc’s float is 2.55%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 154,335 shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development firm and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Golub Capital BDC, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Llc accumulated 67,700 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 115,650 shares. Hightower Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 364,883 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 90,657 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 257,102 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.17% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Llc owns 10,555 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 351,369 shares. 85,315 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Blair William & Il holds 25,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.35 million were accumulated by Frontier Invest.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.44 billion for 7.62 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 17.04% above currents $69.49 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4.

City Holding Company increased Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) stake by 2,801 shares to 7,676 valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 215 shares and now owns 2,171 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.