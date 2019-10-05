City Holding Company Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake by $1.10 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Holder Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,669 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 13,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,115 were accumulated by First City Cap Mgmt. Fragasso Group Inc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raymond James Associate has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1,280 shares. Ls Inv Limited Co invested in 43,630 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc invested in 808,435 shares. 4,748 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Incorporated. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3.31 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,548 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Harbour Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5.35 million shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Holderness Invests Communication reported 3,675 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 59,650 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Misstatements and Omissions by 3M’s Directors and Officers regarding Toxic Harm Caused by Use of its PFAS Products – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Where’d the boss go to school? Check the alma maters of some of Minnesota’s top CEOs – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,474 shares to 10,389 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Russell 2000 Index Etf (IWM) by 2,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: No Reason To Throw In The Towel – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.