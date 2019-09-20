City Holding Company Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $1.10 Million; Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Its Axogen (AXGN) Holding by $1.08 Million

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.41M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 76.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 56,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 130,960 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 74,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 370,985 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,080 shares to 58,197 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,799 shares, and cut its stake in Joint Corp.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,973 shares to 16,995 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.