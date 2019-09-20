City Holding Company Cut Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $1.10 Million; Duquesne Family Office Decreased Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $503,500 as Shares Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 50,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 6.19 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.00M, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 26.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 5.75 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $700.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 66,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 57,055 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 20,224 shares. Valley Advisers holds 45,206 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 26.91 million shares. 451,250 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com. Exane Derivatives invested in 268,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 28,905 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,090 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.55% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 115,920 shares. Cutter & Brokerage owns 24,434 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 24,076 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.39% or 755,931 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck holds 398,455 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ing Groep Nv invested in 229,180 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 18.33 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 354,302 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 38,518 are owned by Finemark Bancorporation. Rbo Limited Liability reported 199,220 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natixis has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 4,050 are owned by Salem Cap Mngmt. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc stated it has 61,150 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 441,268 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 42,068 shares. Diversified has 14,674 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Savings Bank stated it has 1.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 8,164 shares. Estabrook Cap has 8,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 25,995 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.99 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares.