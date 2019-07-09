City Holding Company Continues to Hold Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ); As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Decreased by $477,600 Its Holding

City Holding Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 3297.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 1.63 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.29M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 328,351 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 351,961 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% or 50 shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP reported 2,283 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 524 shares. Alps has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.01% or 1,507 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 64,174 were accumulated by Logan Cap Mngmt. Private Advisor Ltd Llc has 17,791 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.88% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advisory Alpha Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 59 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 53,459 shares. Moreover, Benedict Advsrs Inc has 0.28% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,714 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

