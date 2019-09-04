City Holding Company (CHCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

This is a contrast between City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Holding Company 76 5.50 N/A 4.70 16.50 National Bankshares Inc. 39 4.76 N/A 2.50 14.67

Demonstrates City Holding Company and National Bankshares Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to City Holding Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. City Holding Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides City Holding Company and National Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

City Holding Company has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Bankshares Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both City Holding Company and National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 30.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of City Holding Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59% National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58%

For the past year City Holding Company was more bullish than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

City Holding Company beats National Bankshares Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.