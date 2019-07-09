City Holding Company (CHCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

This is a contrast between City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Holding Company 75 5.95 N/A 4.67 16.62 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 37 3.55 N/A 2.82 13.12

Demonstrates City Holding Company and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than City Holding Company. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. City Holding Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Holding Company 0.00% 0% 0% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

City Holding Company has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown City Holding Company and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score City Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has an average target price of $44, with potential upside of 17.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both City Holding Company and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 77.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of City Holding Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Holding Company -2.09% 0.22% 1.53% 3.12% 7.76% 14.88% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation -4.07% -0.27% -5.11% -8.2% -18.77% 7.44%

For the past year City Holding Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.