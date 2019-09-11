City Holding Company (CHCO) Is At $75.33 Formed Wedge; COLOPLAST AS ORDINARY SHARES B DENMARK (CLPBF) SI Increased By 6.77%

City Holding Company (CHCO) formed wedge down with $70.06 target or 7.00% below today’s $75.33 share price. City Holding Company (CHCO) has $1.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 6,373 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q ROA 1.69%, EST. 1.57%; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO); 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN

COLOPLAST AS ORDINARY SHARES B DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) had an increase of 6.77% in short interest. CLPBF’s SI was 1.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.77% from 1.35 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 14463 days are for COLOPLAST AS ORDINARY SHARES B DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)’s short sellers to cover CLPBF’s short positions. It closed at $119.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $22.48M for 14.05 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold City Holding Company shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 5,693 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 48,313 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Ntv Asset Ltd Llc has 16,944 shares. 5,606 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) or 27,482 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Lc reported 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 11,277 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 7,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 16,206 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Com accumulated 0% or 475 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 28,306 shares.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $41,544 activity. Another trade for 140 shares valued at $10,906 was bought by FISHER ROBERT D. $10,127 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) was bought by HYLTON TRACY W II.